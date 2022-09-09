The Dutchman has received a five-place grid penalty for taking a new ICE component at Monza - his fifth of the season.

With Verstappen winning the Hungarian and Belgian Grands Prix from outside of the top 10 should give Red Bull confidence he will be able to recover from his latest setback.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will take a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new ICE.

Carlos Sainz will have to recover from a lowly grid position at Ferrari's home race, taking a 20-place penalty for engine components and a further five places for a new gearbox.

Lewis Hamilton is set to start from the back of the grid after taking multiple new engine components.

Yuki Tsunoda will also start from the back of the grid, which is no surprise after picking up a 10-place grid penalty after receiving his fifth reprimand of the year at Zandvoort.

Finally, Valtteri Bottas will drop 15 places on the grid for Alfa Romeo after his latest engine failure last time out at the Dutch GP.

There could be more penalties to come given that six drivers are set to start from the back of the grid.

At Spa, Verstappen started the race from 15th on the grid due to several other drivers opting to take engine penalties, meaning the disadvantage wasn’t as severe.

Italian GP Penalties

Max Verstappen - 5 places

Sergio Perez - 10 places

Valtteri Bottas - 15 places

Carlos Sainz - 20 places + 5 places (gearbox)

Yuki Tsunoda - Back of the grid

Lewis Hamilton - Back of the grid