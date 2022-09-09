The moment of reflection came on Friday afternoon, shortly before the first Practice session of the weekend. Although many sports have been postponed in the UK, the race in Monza will go ahead.

The F1 paddock paid their respects with a minute's silence for the Queen which you can watch below.

Formula One pays its respect with a minute’s silence to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/G7KaVAiZVW — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 9, 2022

Lewis Hamilton paid a personal tribute via social media: “How do you find the words to describe the loss of Her Majesty The Queen?” Hamilton wrote. “She was truly an iconic leader, an inspiration and a reassuring presence for most, if not all, of our lives.

“Since the sad news yesterday, I’ve been reflecting on her incredible life. She was a symbol of hope for so many and she served her country with dignity, dedication and kindness. She was truly like no other and I’m grateful to have lived during her time. Her legacy will be long-lasting and her passing deeply felt.

“I had the incredible honour of being able to spend time with her. It is something I’ll never forget. We talked about our shared love of dogs and she was incredibly generous with her time.

“I know the whole nation and many others around the world will be mourning her loss and my thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those close to her, who have lost a loved one. Rest in Peace.”