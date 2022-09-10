Could Mick Schumacher end up at Williams for 2023?

Alpine, Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, Haas and Williams haven’t yet confirmed their second driver for 2023.

Schumacher’s future with Haas remains unclear with the American outfit linked with Nico Hulkenberg, Antonio Giovinazzi and Daniel Ricciardo in recent weeks.

Williams could be a potential option for Schumacher should he not be retained for next season.

The Grove-based team has Alex Albon locked down for next year, while Nyck de Vries is understood to be the front-runner for the second seat, with Logan Sargeant and Nicholas Latifi still in contention.

With Schumacher’s options appearing to be limited, Williams could be his only chance at remaining in F1.

“Of course, you look at what the other drivers are doing,” Capito told Sky Germany. “We haven’t decided on the second driver yet.

“We’re keeping our options open, and there are a lot of options. But there are also a lot of up-and-coming drivers when you see what’s happening in Formula 2. There are some good drivers who deserve a place in Formula 1. We also have to see what the other teams are doing.

“We also have contracts with the other team bosses, and you know relatively well what’s going on in the background. Mick is very fast and a good guy. He should be on the list of the teams that still have a seat.”