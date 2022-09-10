Hamilton qualified fifth at Monza but is due to start the race from the back of the grid after taking new power unit components.

A lack of straight-line speed has been one of Mercedes’ main weaknesses in 2022, explaining their 1.4s deficit to Ferrari in qualifying.

Despite the long straights at Monza, overtaking isn’t expected to be easy due to DRS not being as powerful this year.

Speaking after qualifying, Hamilton said: “I was behind Valtteri [Bottas] yesterday in practice and I couldn’t catch him nor pass him,” he said. “So I hope I don’t get stuck tomorrow.

“But I’m imagining tomorrow everyone’s going to be in a DRS train and it’s just going to be sitting there and just waiting for strategy and tyre degradation and those sorts.

“I was thinking of just taking my iPad with me in the race and when I’m in the DRS line just watch the new Game of Thrones.

“I’ve stopped watching it because I like to binge watch and there’s lots of adverts in the middle of it on fricking Sky and that’s no good, and then at the end you’re like ‘I want to watch the next thing’.”

After challenging for pole and the victory at Zandvoort, Hamilton said it was no surprise to see Mercedes slip back at Monza.

“It was an OK session, it wasn’t my best session,” he added. “I think in Zandvoort was pretty good but I think the car was feeling even better then. I think naturally today we were off the pace but fifth was the best I could do.

“I am losing two-tenths in the last sector so ultimately as a competitor I am like I need to figure out those last couple of corners but nevertheless I am generally happy with it. I didn’t mess up too much. I had one mistake, I think it was in Q2 but rectified that.

“We were expecting it as we saw it at Spa. It’s the lowest wing downforce level, that’s where we seem to be particularly worse than the others but when we go to a circuit like Budapest which is maximum downforce we’re in a much better place.”