The unwanted F1 record Lando Norris is on course to break

Following the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Norris moved ahead of Romain Grosjean for the most points scored without a grand prix victory.

The British driver has now amassed 394 points without standing on the top step, three ahead of Grosjean, who scored 10 podiums for Lotus between 2012 and 2015.

Norris has six rostrum appearances to his name for McLaren, his first at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix.

He is now only behind Hulkenberg (521 points) in the order.

The German famously failed to score a podium during his nine seasons in F1 but was a regular points scorer in the midfield for the likes of Force India, Sauber and Renault.

Given McLaren’s current lack of competitiveness, Norris could break this record by the end of next season.

Norris got close to his maiden victory at last season’s Russian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver was running ahead of Lewis Hamilton but failure to switch to the intermediates at the right time proved costly.

Most points scored without a win

Nico Hulkenberg - 521 points

Lando Norris - 394 points

Romain Grosjean - 391 points

Nick Heidfeld - 259 points

Daniil Kvyat - 202 points

Alex Albon - 201 points