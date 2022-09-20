FIA announces record-breaking 24-race calendar for F1 2023

The 2023 season will kick off on March 5 - an earlier start than usual - in Bahrain before heading to Saudi Arabia.

The Chinese Grand Prix makes its return for the first time since 2019 on April 16.

Imola has been moved to May for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, taking place a week prior to Monaco.

The Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps has been moved to before the summer break on July 30, while the Dutch Grand Prix will be the only race in August.

Las Vegas will make its debut on November 18 - round 23 of the calendar, just before the finale in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking about the new calendar, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said: “The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale.

"The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport. I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023. In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.”