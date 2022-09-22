Yuki Tsunoda to stay at AlphaTauri for F1 2023 season

Tsunoda made his F1 debut with Red Bull’s sister outfit AlphaTauri in 2021 and has scored 43 points in 36 starts over the following two seasons.

The 22-year-old Japanese driver finished last season 14th in the drivers’ championship and currently sits 16th after scoring 11 points in the opening 16 races of the 2022 F1 campaign.

Tsunoda’s best result of the season so far came at Imola where he finished seventh, but he has not featured inside the top 10 since the Spanish Grand Prix in May.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Red Bull, Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri for continuing to give me the opportunity to drive in F1," said Tsunoda.

"Having moved to Italy last year, to be closer to the factory, I really feel part of the team and am glad that I get to carry on racing with them in 2023.

"Of course, our 2022 season isn’t over yet and we’re still pushing hard in the midfield battle, so I’m fully focused on finishing it on a high and then we will look forward to next year.”

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost added: “As we’ve seen since he joined us last year, Yuki is a very talented driver and has improved a lot this season.

"The pace he has shown recently is clear evidence of a steep learning curve, which proves he deserves a seat in F1, and I still expect some strong results from him in the last six races of 2022.

"As I always say, a driver needs at least three years to fully get to grips with Formula 1, so I’m pleased he’s been given the time to show his full potential. In addition, it’s a testament to Dr. Marko and his driver programme that we’re able to bring these young talents up from the junior categories and develop them.

"I’d like to join Yuki in thanking Red Bull and AlphaTauri, as well as Honda, for their continuous support and for allowing him to stay with us for another year.”

Curiously, there was no mention of Tsunoda's teammate in AlphaTauri's press release.

AlphaTauri announced Pierre Gasly would remain with the team next season back in June, but the Frenchman has since become the key name in the F1 2023 driver market.

Gasly has emerged as Alpine's first-choice to replace Fernando Alonso next year but Red Bull will only release him if they can find a suitable replacement to drive for AlphaTauri.