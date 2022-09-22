Haas have yet to decide who will partner Kevin Magnussen for next year, with current Aston Martin reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg the favourite to secure the seat, according to reports.

While Schumacher struggled for form in the first part of the season, as of late, he’s consistently out-performed experienced teammate Magnussen.

The German scored his first points at Silverstone before finishing sixth in Austria.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

Haas’ overall pace has dropped off in recent races meaning the American outfit haven’t scored in the last five rounds.

Steiner has called on Schumacher to “deliver strong performances more often” if he wants to remain with Haas.

“That [second Haas seat} hasn’t been decided yet,” Steiner told speedweek.com.

“We are considering what is best for the development of the team. Are we just looking at the technology or the driving element as well?

“I’ll be honest, we don’t know if Mick will stay or not. He has delivered very good races in Canada, Britain and Austria. But he lacks consistency - he would have to deliver strong performances more often. We are not in a hurry regarding the driver question and Mick still has chances to show what he can do.”

Along with Hulkenberg, Antonio Giovinazzi is also in the frame with the Italian set to drive for the team in FP1 at the United States Grand Prix.

“I’ve spoken to most of the drivers in question, that’s my job,” said Steiner. “There is nothing concrete yet. In any case, we only want to take the smallest risk for the development of the team. You can take a big risk, which is great if it works out but bad if it doesn’t.

“There is nobody on the market from those [experienced drivers] who are currently driving. Except Daniel Ricciardo maybe. His form is not great at the moment and we don’t know what he will do. Maybe he will take a year off. I’m talking to everybody, as I said.”

Who should Haas sign for 2023?

Haas are in a strong position with their second seat one of a few still available for next year.

The three realistic candidates are Schumacher, Hulkenberg and Giovinazzi.

On paper, Hulkenberg is the best option with his speed and ability to perform in midfield machinery obvious.

The German’s performances as a reserve driver for Racing Point in 2020, and Aston Martin earlier this year, show that he still has the pace to compete in F1.

However, Schumacher’s sizable improvement as of late deserves more credit.

He’s turned things around in his fight with Magnussen by making less mistakes and showing greater consistency.

At just 23, Schumacher is likely to find further improvement in the coming years as he gets more experienced.

Giovinazzi showed flashes of pace during his time at Alfa Romeo, however, was often underwhelming.

Schumacher has done enough to earn a third season with Haas but Hulkenberg would be a safe, experienced option should they go down that route.