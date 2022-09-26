F1 Singapore GP 2022: Full weekend race schedule | How to watch on TV
After a three-week break, the F1 2022 season resumes this weekend with the Singapore Grand Prix.
F1’s first-ever night race makes a welcome return to the calendar this season after an enforced three-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The punishing Marina Bay Street Circuit and high humidity levels will challenge the drivers as they race under the lights in Singapore for the first time since 2019.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will be looking to continue his career-best streak of consecutive wins as he looks to clinch the F1 2022 drivers’ crown at the first attempt.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix weekend schedule (UK times)
Friday September 30
11am - Practice 1
2pm - Practice 2
Saturday October 1
11am - Practice 3
2pm - Qualifying
Sunday October 2
1pm - Race
How to watch on Sky Sports in the UK
Friday September 30
10.30am - Singapore GP Practice 1 (Session starts 11am)
1.45pm - Singapore GP Practice 2 (Session starts 2pm)
Saturday October 1
9.35am - W Series Qualifying
10.45am - Singapore GP Practice 3 (Session starts 11am)
1pm - Singapore GP Qualifying (Session starts 2pm)
Sunday October 2
9.35am - W Series Race
11.30am - Singapore GP Build-up
1pm - Singapore Grand Prix
3pm - Singapore GP Reaction: Chequered Flag
4pm - Ted’s Notebook: Singapore GP