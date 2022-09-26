F1 Singapore GP 2022: Full weekend race schedule | How to watch on TV

After a three-week break, the F1 2022 season resumes this weekend with the Singapore Grand Prix. 

F1’s first-ever night race makes a welcome return to the calendar this season after an enforced three-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The punishing Marina Bay Street Circuit and high humidity levels will challenge the drivers as they race under the lights in Singapore for the first time since 2019. 

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will be looking to continue his career-best streak of consecutive wins as he looks to clinch the F1 2022 drivers’ crown at the first attempt

F1 Singapore Grand Prix weekend schedule (UK times) 

Friday September 30

11am - Practice 1 

2pm - Practice 2 

Saturday October 1 

11am - Practice 3 

2pm - Qualifying 

Sunday October 2 

1pm - Race 

How to watch on Sky Sports in the UK 

Friday September 30 

10.30am - Singapore GP Practice 1 (Session starts 11am)

1.45pm - Singapore GP Practice 2 (Session starts 2pm)

Saturday October 1 

9.35am - W Series Qualifying 

10.45am - Singapore GP Practice 3 (Session starts 11am) 

1pm - Singapore GP Qualifying (Session starts 2pm) 

Sunday October 2 

9.35am - W Series Race 

11.30am - Singapore GP Build-up

1pm - Singapore Grand Prix 

3pm - Singapore GP Reaction: Chequered Flag 

4pm - Ted’s Notebook: Singapore GP 

 