Albon braced for “big challenge” of Singapore F1 return, de Vries on standby

The 26-year-old was forced to miss the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis but suffered respiratory failure and was treated in intensive care after developing post-operative complications.

Albon was released from hospital a few days later to continue his recovery at home in Monaco and had always been targeting to return to his Williams F1 seat in Singapore, having been replaced by reserve driver Nyck de Vries at Monza.

In a Williams pre-event press release issued on Wednesday, Albon confirmed he will definitely start the weekend by driving during Friday practice.

“Firstly, I’d just like to thank everyone for all their messages and support over the Italian Grand Prix weekend,” said Albon.

“My preparation for Singapore has been a little different than normal but I’m feeling good and I’ve done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar.

“I am not underestimating how big of a challenge this is going to be, but I am looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving.

“It’s a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I’m really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out.”

Mercedes reserve driver de Vries, who turned in a starring performance to score points on his shock F1 debut for Williams in Albon’s absence, will be present in Singapore.

Singapore's Marina Bay Street Circuit is one of the most physically demanding on the F1 calendar and is making its return after an enforced three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Albon is unable to continue after Friday, de Vries will be on hand to deputise for Williams once more.

The 27-year-old Dutchman is in the frame to replace Nicholas Latifi for 2023, but he is also on AlphaTauri and Alpine’s radar as he looks to secure a full-time drive for next year.