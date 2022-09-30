Lewis Hamilton’s ‘epic experience’ working with Brad Pitt on F1 movie

The seven-time F1 world champion will produce Apple’s yet-untitled movie alongside Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, who is leading the project, and legendary blockbuster producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Renowned Hollywood actor Pitt will “star as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport”.

Hamilton, who will not make an on-screen appearance in the film, was seen hanging out with Bruckheimer during a trip to Los Angeles last week.

The 37-year-old revealed he has started working on the script and plot of the F1-themed movie, though he said his latest visit to Hollywood was to spend time on the set of Eddie Murphy’s latest film.

“We’re still working through the script,” Hamilton said ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

“I’ve been out in LA. It wasn’t this trip but the one before, visiting Jerry’s office, which was pretty epic and sitting with Brad - just going through the plan and the plot, it was a pretty epic experience.

“This time I was just hanging with Jerry on set of another movie that was being filmed, an Eddie Murphy movie, which was very, very cool. I’m a huge fan of Eddie Murphy and so got the chance to meet him.

“Just getting to work and spending time with these people, you are just learning more about the industry and the challenges and how they go about making great movies that we have all grown to love throughout our lives.

“I got to hang with some of the guys who are doing John Wick, filming John Wick 4, so just having lots of conversations and just trying to learn as much as I can from all these great and talented people.”

Asked what has impressed him most about the industry, Hamilton said: “We arrive at a movie theatre with no comprehension of how much work goes on in the background, how much preparation there is, how big a team there is in the background.

"They have similar issues with diversity for example behind the camera. I think what I’m most impressed by is seeing organisations like Disney, the real steps they are taking.

“They are really pushing for diversity, they have a lot of female leadership throughout the different companies and you are already seeing on TV the new Ariel movie that is coming out, and seeing the young kids that are watching and are like, ‘look, she’s the same colour as me’.

“There’s a lot of work going on in the industry and there’s so much to learn from these people that have been the greats. Still yet to meet [Steven] Spielberg - one day!”