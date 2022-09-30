Sky Sports to keep UK’s exclusive F1 broadcast rights until 2029

F1 announced a new multi-year extension of its broadcast partnership with Sky on Friday morning ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Sky first entered a partnership with F1 in 2012 and have held exclusive rights in the UK since 2019.

F1 says that from 2023, Sky Sports F1 viewers “will get even more innovative award-winning coverage and analysis from the likes of Martin Brundle, Jensen Button, Natalie Pinkham and Simon Lazenby.”

Improvements are set to include enhancements to the multi-screen and second-screen experience, as well as enabling fans to track "their favourite driver’s position on the circuit or selecting a driver’s on-board camera.”

According to F1’s figures, the average viewership for the 2022 season is 1.7m, up 60% since the UK exclusive deal began in 2019. This includes 4.3m new viewers since 2019, 1.7m being women.

The deal will also see F2, F3 and the Porsche Super Cup continue to be shown on Sky Sports F1.

Meanwhile, Sky Germany and Italy will retain their respective rights until 2027 with “greater exclusivity”.

“We are incredibly proud of our long-term partnership with Sky, and we are delighted to announce that we will continue working together until 2029, a very important commitment from Sky,” said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“Since the beginning of our relationship in 2012 we have both strived to bring the excitement, emotion, and drama of Formula 1 to our traditional fans while engaging new and more diverse audiences.

“Formula 1 has seen huge growth in recent years, and I can’t think of a better partner to continue to reach our fans with dedicated, expert and in-depth coverage.

“Sky not only brings fans live coverage but a range of behind-the-scenes access and content that brings F1 to life. We are hugely excited about the future of the partnership and the journey of Formula 1.”