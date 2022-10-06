The McLaren driver arrives at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix after a P5 finish, and still with his future for the F1 2023 season to sort out.

He was spotted in the Mercedes paddock hospitality a week ago and French TV station Canal+ report that he is in advanced negotiations to become their reserve driver, backing up Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Daniel Ricciardo - WHERE NEXT? | F1 2022 Video of Daniel Ricciardo - WHERE NEXT? | F1 2022

Ricciardo said at Suzuka: "Keen on resolving it? I wouldn't say there is a problem.

"I am just taking time to figure out what will be the best thing for me.

"There is no rush. I feel no pressure to quickly sign something.

"I want to take the right amount of time. I won't just sign the first contract to be back on the grid.

"I'll keep going with the season and it will become clear what is best for me.”

Ricciardo the racer or in reserve?

His hopes of remaining on the F1 2023 driver line-up are dwindling with vacant seats at Alpine, Haas and Williams - but other drivers currently appear to be likelier for those spots.

That is why the option of a reserve role at a bigger team, such as Mercedes, became a possibility.

However, after his best performance of the season last week in Singapore, he was asked if the urge to keep racing would usurp his desire to join a major team.

"There's nothing you don't know! Full transparency,” he added.

"Good results help, they make everything better.

"This isn't a question of whether I still want to do it. I do.

"The result felt good but doesn't change my course [for next season].

"That's why I want to be at the front."