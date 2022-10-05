Wait goes on for FIA update in F1 cost cap saga  

F1 teams that complied with last year’s spending cap of $145m are expected to receive a certificate of compliance on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

But as of 1:30pm UK time (9:30pm in Japan), there has still been no update from F1’s governing body.

Crucially, the FIA’s report will also reveal whether any teams have broken the 2021 budget cap by overspending amid rumours that both Red Bull and Aston Martin are in breach.

BBC Sport reported it is “very unlikely” there will be an update this week.

At 9:50am UK, the FIA said it would provide an update “regarding timelines for the financial regulations compliance process in the next couple of hours”.

There has since been no further update.

According to Sky Sports, no F1 team is set to face severe punishment for breaking the 2021 financial regulations.

The report claims that only ‘minor’ breaches of the cost cap were made, equating to an overspend of less than five per cent - or $7.25million.

Possible punishments for such violations range from a public reprimand, a fine, deduction of constructors’ and/or drivers’ championship points, restrictions on aerodynamic testing time and a reduction in their cost cap for the following year.

Red Bull’s rivals Mercedes and Ferrari both described breaches of the 2021 cost cap as an “open secret” in the F1 paddock.

Their statements prompted a furious response from Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who expressed confidence his side was below the spending limit.

Ferrari have warned it will be “game over” for F1’s budget cap if the sport fails to pass the first “vital test” of the financial regulations.