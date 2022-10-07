The Haas F1 driver lost control of his car in wet conditions and slammed into the barriers at Dunlop, causing extensive damage the front of his VF-22.

Schumacher, the son of legendary seven-time world champion Michael, had been returning to the pits after conducting a practice start at the end of the session.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

Ahead of second practice, Haas confirmed Schumacher would sit out FP2 at Suzuka because he needs a new chassis.

That’s not good. Mick loses control of the car and hits the barriers, on his way back to the pits after the session has finished.



He’s out of the car and ok. #HaasF1 #JapaneseGP #FP1 pic.twitter.com/inAxIJos8z — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 7, 2022

The accident comes at a bad time for Schumacher, whose future remains very much uncertain as he looks to retain his place on the F1 2023 grid.

Schumacher is reportedly facing competition from Aston Martin reserve Nico Hulkenberg to partner Kevin Magnussen next season.

The German received a warning from Haas team principal Guenther Steiner earlier this season after two huge crashes in Saudi Arabia and Monaco.