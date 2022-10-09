Gasly had just made a pit stop at the end of the first lap following an incident on the first lap that saw an advertising hoarding become stuck on the front wing of his car.

On-board footage showed Gasly passing a recovery vehicle on the circuit after the race had been red-flagged with conditions worsening and rain getting heavier.

The Frenchman, who has just signed for Alpine for F1 2023, was left fuming over team radio at the incident with his visibility impaired by the spray.

“God! What the?! What is this tractor?! What is this tractor on track? I passed next to it, This is unacceptable! What has happened? Can’t believe this," he said.

Pretty sure this shows the race going red just before Gasly reaches the recovery vehicle. It should not be on track until the field was all behind the Safety Car. That's why Gasly was understandably raging #F1 #JapaneseGPhttps://t.co/6kZWUELWIq — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) October 9, 2022

In relation to the incident, the FIA said: "The Safety Car had been deployed and the race neutralised. Car 10, which had collected damage and pitted behind the Safety Car, was then driving at high speed to catch up to the field.

"As conditions were deteriorating, the Red Flag was shown before Car 10 passed the location of the incident where it had been damaged the previous lap."

At the last wet Japanese Grand Prix in 2014, Jules Bianchi suffered severe head injuries when he crashed into a recovery vehicle. The Frenchman died from his injuries nine months later.