The French driver has signed a two-year deal with the option of 2025 too, according to Sportune.fr.

His salary in 2024 is dependent on the quantity of races but, with the F1 2023 calendar already confirmed, his salary is extremely similar to what Fernando Alonso earned this season with Alpine.

Gasly earned an estimated €4-5m (£4-5m) this season with AlphaTauri, the Red Bull sister team, and was also contracted for next season where his salary was due to increase to €10m (£8.8m), the Sportune.fr reports says.

He will shoot up the list of the biggest F1 driver salaries next season.

Alpine were forced to pay an eight-figure fee to Red Bull to acquire Gasly, Sky reported.

Red Bull reportedly proposed Yuki Tsunoda, Gasly’s current AlphaTauri teammate, to Alpine as a decoy in the negotiation.

Red Bull were open to releasing Gasly but only if they replaced him with a quality driver - INDYCAR star Colton Herta was unattainable because he didn’t have enough superlicence points, but Nyck de Vries has now been confirmed in the F1 2023 driver line-up for AlphaTauri.

Gasly will partner Esteban Ocon at Alpine - the French duo are childhood friends who have had a tumultuous relationship.

Gasly is currently 13th in the F1 standings.