Ricciardo has confirmed that he will not feature in the F1 2023 driver line-up, bringing an end to his 11-year F1 career which has seen him represent HRT, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Renault and McLaren.

After McLaren confirmed they would pay off the final year of his contract and replace him with Oscar Piastri, Ricciardo did not find an agreement with any of the potential vacant seats - including Alpine and Haas - at his disposal.

“None of this is about ego, unachievable demands, or a sudden lack of opportunity,” Nick Thimms, Ricciardo’s agent, said.

“This is about a man who was dealt a bad hand, now finding the right next opportunity. Uncovering a new project where he can work with a team that embraces his unique set of skills.

“Daniel’s maturity and experience is matched by few on the grid; now more than ever.

“The honey badger will still be as close to the F1 grid as he can in 2023. He’s not done. And as we saw this season, anything can happen.”

Ricciardo still has the possibility of becoming a reserve or test driver for next season - he has been linked to Mercedes as back-up for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with French TV Canal+ reporting that he is in advanced negotiations for that role.

The Australian has already closed the door on NASCAR or INDYCAR opportunities.

After a drab season with McLaren he sits 12th in the F1 standings, behind teammate Lando Norris who has routinely outperformed him and who sits in seventh.

Ricciardo is joint fifth-highest in the list of F1 driver salaries for 2022, a reflection of his seniority on the grid.

But he now faces a starker reality without a clear option for 2023 and, at 33-years-old, his only hope for a return to F1 is seemingly in 2024 by which time he will have spent a year away.