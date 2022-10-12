Hamilton was notoriously denied an all-time record eighth championship at the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who last weekend added a second title to his CV.

But days later Red Bull were found to be in “minor breach” of the 2021 $145m budget by the FIA - their punishment has not yet been decided, although it is not expected to affect Verstappen’s championship.

“An easy decision for the FIA now,” energy drink rivals Rich Energy posted on social media.

“It is imperative that the integrity of the great sport of Formula One is maintained. Congratulations Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes on a well deserved world title in 2021.”

Rich Energy in 2019: "We want to beat Red Bull on and off the track"

Rich Energy have their own history in F1.

They failed to buy Force India, which Lawrence Stroll acquired and rebranded into Aston Martin.

In 2019 they were in talks to sponsor Williams before suddenly becoming Haas’ title sponsor.

William Storey, their CEO, said he wanted to beat Red Bull “on and off the track”. Rich Energy began using the social media hashtag #BetterThanRedBull.

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Rich Energy claimed they had terminated their sponsorship of Haas. Storey called Haas’ car “a milk float”.

Haas, months later, confirmed their partnership had ended.