Verstappen has won consecutive championships, collecting his latest last weekend a year since edging Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

With age on his side, and with Red Bull showing no signs of slowing down, he may have time to target the all-time joint record of seven championships that Schumacher and Hamilton share.

“Although he is only 25 years old, I think it would be a bit premature to think about whether he can tackle the records of Lewis Hamilton and Michael,” Ralf Schumacher wrote for Sky.

“I assume that Verstappen is not looking for it yet.

“That is still a long way off.

“Of course, he can definitely do that from his driving skills, there is no doubt about that.

“But we also know that in Formula 1 it also depends on factors that the driver cannot always influence.

“What particularly impresses me about him is that there have been strong drivers in the past who have dominated together with their team. In relation to his team-mate Sergio Perez, Verstappen also makes a difference in the team in an impressive way.”

Mick Schumacher and Haas have “a future”

Ralf Schumacher also insisted that his nephew, and Michael’s son, Mick is proving his worth at Haas.

Mick Schumacher is battling for his place in the F1 2023 driver line-up because his contract with Haas will expire at the end of this season.

He has reportedly opened negotiations to stay but the team have publicly expressed interest in replacing him with Nico Hulkenberg.

Mick was briefly leading last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix but, when the rest of the field pitted for intermediate tyres, he stayed out on wets, a decision which backfired. He finished 17th.

“A questionable tactic of the Haas team has deprived Mick of a better position, because he was good in the race,” his uncle Ralf said.

“Nevertheless, I believe that Haas is a team that is slowly developing in the right direction.

“It is uncertain how much budget will be available next season and what the engine will be. I believe both sides have a future and should take advantage of what they have worked for.

“The improvement was especially clear from Mick's side.

“Nevertheless, Haas has to question itself. Because such mistakes, as now again in Suzuka, must no longer happen. We also see this with Ferrari. Not every employee is as good as at Red Bull, for example.”