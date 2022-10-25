Daniel Ricciardo’s return as a reserve “likelier with Mercedes than Red Bull”
Daniel Ricciardo’s likeliest role next season is as Mercedes’ reserve driver, says Sky’s Ted Kravitz.
The McLaren driver denied “rumours” of his next move during the F1 United States Grand Prix and insisted that he hadn’t signed an agreement with anyone yet.
Kravitz then reported: “You know I said he seems to be closing in on a reserve driver job with one of the two big teams?
“I thought it was more likely to be Red Bull than Mercedes.
“Can I reverse that? Edit that? It’s more likely to be Mercedes than Red Bull!
“Danny Ricc in a Mercedes outfit! I’ve seen stranger in Formula One…”
Ricciardo’s contract with McLaren has been terminated a year early and he will leave the team after this season, replaced in the F1 2023 driver line-up by Oscar Piastri.
Ricciardo confirmed that he will not have a full-time drive next season, despite potential vacant seats at the likes of Alpine or Haas, and a reserve role at a major team is seen as a way of staying in contention for a comeback in 2024.
Lewis Hamilton had previously urged Ricciardo not to settle for a reserve driver role and to remain on the grid full-time.
Ricciardo is 12th in the 2022 F1 standings and emotionally explained his turmoil at a disastrous season after the race in Austin.