The McLaren driver denied “rumours” of his next move during the F1 United States Grand Prix and insisted that he hadn’t signed an agreement with anyone yet.

Kravitz then reported: “You know I said he seems to be closing in on a reserve driver job with one of the two big teams?

Daniel Ricciardo - WHERE NEXT? | F1 2022 Video of Daniel Ricciardo - WHERE NEXT? | F1 2022

“I thought it was more likely to be Red Bull than Mercedes.

“Can I reverse that? Edit that? It’s more likely to be Mercedes than Red Bull!

“Danny Ricc in a Mercedes outfit! I’ve seen stranger in Formula One…”

Ricciardo’s contract with McLaren has been terminated a year early and he will leave the team after this season, replaced in the F1 2023 driver line-up by Oscar Piastri.

Ricciardo confirmed that he will not have a full-time drive next season, despite potential vacant seats at the likes of Alpine or Haas, and a reserve role at a major team is seen as a way of staying in contention for a comeback in 2024.

Lewis Hamilton had previously urged Ricciardo not to settle for a reserve driver role and to remain on the grid full-time.

Ricciardo is 12th in the 2022 F1 standings and emotionally explained his turmoil at a disastrous season after the race in Austin.