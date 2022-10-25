F1 Mexico City GP 2022: Full weekend race schedule

Mexico made its return to the F1 calendar in 2015 with the 4.304-kilometre Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

It made its F1 debut back in 1986, before being dropped for the 1993 season.

Since its comeback, the race in Mexico City has been dominated by two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, winning three times.

Lewis Hamilton has won twice, while Nico Rosberg won for Mercedes on F1's return to Mexico in 2015.

In 2022, both titles are wrapped up after Red Bull secured their first constructors' title since 2013 at the United States Grand Prix.

There are still a number of battles that still need to be resolved.

Charles Leclerc and home hero, Sergio Perez, are separated by a handful of points in the battle for second.

George Russell, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton are in the fight for fourth - 20 points between them.

The battle is hotting up between McLaren and Alpine for P4 in the constructors' standings, while Alfa Romeo are only one-point ahead of Aston Martin.

Mexico City Grand Prix weekend F1 schedule (UK times)

Friday, October 21

7pm - Practice 1

10pm - Practice 2

Saturday, October 22

6pm - Practice 3

9pm - Qualifying

Sunday, October 23

8pm - Race

How to watch on Sky Sports in the UK

Friday, October 28

6pm - The F1 Show / Mexico City GP Practice 1

9.45pm - Mexico City GP Practice 2

Saturday, October 29

6.45pm - Mexico City GP Practice 3

9pm - Mexico City GP Qualifying

Sunday, October 30

6.30pm - Mexico City GP Build-up

8pm - Live Mexico City Grand Prix

10pm - Live Chequered Flag

Recent Mexico City GP winners

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 - Not held

2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2017 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)