F1 Mexico City GP 2022: Full weekend race schedule | How to watch on TV
The F1 2022 season continues this weekend with the Mexico City Grand Prix, at the legendary Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Mexico made its return to the F1 calendar in 2015 with the 4.304-kilometre Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
It made its F1 debut back in 1986, before being dropped for the 1993 season.
Since its comeback, the race in Mexico City has been dominated by two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, winning three times.
Lewis Hamilton has won twice, while Nico Rosberg won for Mercedes on F1's return to Mexico in 2015.
In 2022, both titles are wrapped up after Red Bull secured their first constructors' title since 2013 at the United States Grand Prix.
There are still a number of battles that still need to be resolved.
Charles Leclerc and home hero, Sergio Perez, are separated by a handful of points in the battle for second.
George Russell, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton are in the fight for fourth - 20 points between them.
The battle is hotting up between McLaren and Alpine for P4 in the constructors' standings, while Alfa Romeo are only one-point ahead of Aston Martin.
Mexico City Grand Prix weekend F1 schedule (UK times)
Friday, October 21
7pm - Practice 1
10pm - Practice 2
Saturday, October 22
6pm - Practice 3
9pm - Qualifying
Sunday, October 23
8pm - Race
How to watch on Sky Sports in the UK
Friday, October 28
6pm - The F1 Show / Mexico City GP Practice 1
9.45pm - Mexico City GP Practice 2
Saturday, October 29
6.45pm - Mexico City GP Practice 3
9pm - Mexico City GP Qualifying
Sunday, October 30
6.30pm - Mexico City GP Build-up
8pm - Live Mexico City Grand Prix
10pm - Live Chequered Flag
Recent Mexico City GP winners
2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2020 - Not held
2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2018 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2017 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2015 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)