The F1 driver market has one seat left - so why can’t anyone claim it?

There is still one seat on the F1 grid remaining for next year, with Haas still yet to decide who will partner Kevin Magnussen.

Mick Schumacher, Nico Hulkenberg and Antonio Giovinazzi have been linked with the seat over the last few months, with the German duo leading the way in securing the seat.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

It’s likely that Daniel Ricciardo was Haas’ preferred option, however, the Australian wants a break from F1, ultimately rejecting their offer.

Ahead of the race at the Circuit of the Americas, team owner Gene Haas set Schumacher the target of a points finish if he wants to remain in F1 with the team.

The German looked on course to score Haas’ first points since the Austrian Grand Prix in July, running over three seconds ahead of teammate Magnussen in Austin.

Schumacher was called in for fresh rubber on Lap 34 while Magnussen remained out on track.

This was a decisive moment in the race as Magnussen’s one-stop strategy rewarded him with a top 10 finish.

On the other side of the garage, Schumacher’s strategy didn’t work out - not for the first time this season - but his race was completely ruined when he sustained damage from the wreckage caused by Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

“I think we were on for good points today for sure, but it seems like we picked up a big piece which damaged the car quite a lot and then we couldn’t extract the maximum out of it anymore because of that damage,” Schumacher said.

“We got it in the second stint and the car didn’t feel the same anymore, and I couldn’t keep the pace of before which was very promising. It’s a shame as it feels like bad luck follows us.”

Akin to his days in F2, Schumacher’s struggles remain in qualifying, however, on race day, he’s often been the quicker of the two Haas drivers.

Things aren’t falling away, particularly with strategy, although Gene Haas has disagreed.

“When Mick and Magnussen came in, they both got the same tyres,” Haas told RTL. “When Mick came out again, he was in a group of cars and stayed with them. Magnussen fell backwards to save his tyres, while Mick used them up.

“Mick then inevitably had to come in ten laps later and change tyres, which set him back. Magnussen kept his tyres and was able to complete 37 laps on mediums that no one else managed in the race. That's how he managed to get a few points.”

Who will secure the Haas seat for 2023?

Given Gene Haas’ constant downplaying of Schumacher in the media, it would be safe to assume Hulkenberg might be his preferred choice.

While Schumacher has improved considerably during the course of the season, the high volume of shunts has put a strain on Haas’ finances, particularly in the F1 cost cap era.

Another factor, outside of racing, that might put Haas off from keeping Schumacher is the additional media pressure having the son of Michael Schumacher brings.

Mick’s uncle - Ralf Schumacher - has been vocal in the media, criticising team boss Guenther Steiner on multiple occasions, and things did get heated earlier in the season during an interview with Sky Germany.

In terms of on-track performance, Schumacher has probably done enough to warrant a third season with the team.

On the other side, Hulkenberg is a known quantity, ideal for a midfield team in terms of scoring points and bringing the car home in one piece.

It’s a tough decision for the American outfit.