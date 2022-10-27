Mexico City GP secures three-year deal to stay in F1

Mexico’s F1 round has proved a hugely popular event ever since it rejoined the calendar in 2015 but has faced uncertainties over its future after losing state funding.

With the help of the local government, a new deal was struck in 2019 to ensure the renamed event would remain on the calendar for three seasons.

Mexico was among several races to be cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but returned to the F1 calendar in 2021.

This weekend’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez was due to be the last before Mexico’s existing contract ran out, but fresh terms for a further three-year extension have been agreed with the local government of Mexico City and race promoters CIE.

More than 330,000 people have attended each race since 2015, and promoters are expecting 350,000 fans over the three days this weekend.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1, said: “I am very pleased to announce that Formula 1 will continue to race in Mexico City for another three years under this new agreement.

"Every year the race attracts a large number of passionate fans, and the atmosphere is incredible, and I know everyone will be excited by this news.

“I want to thank Claudia Sheinbaum, the Head of Government for Mexico City, and Alejandro Soberón and his team for their ongoing commitment to Formula 1 and the continued success of the event.”

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez is hoping to become the first Mexican driver to win their home grand prix.