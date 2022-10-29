Haas have the only vacant seat still remaining in the F1 2023 driver line-up and are considering whether to stick with Schumacher or replace him.

The son of Michael Schumacher will see his current contract expire at the end of this season and has no guarantee of staying at Haas, and no options elsewhere with other teams.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

"We will get to a decision, hopefully soon,” team principal Steiner told the Daily Mirror. “But nothing is decided 100 percent yet.

"We are just going through the last details of what we have to sort out, and then we will make a decision.

“It's a job I need to do. When it's done, it's always nice to tick things off the list.

"When you get something done you can then focus on the next thing. This is an important decision for the team, and there is enough to focus on [elsewhere] to get better."

Kevin Magnussen is signed up by Haas long-term.

The team have publicly considered Daniel Ricciardo as a replacement for Schumacher but the veteran Australian closed the door on the possibility.

Nico Hulkenberg remains in the frame to get the nod.

Schumacher is 16th in the F1 standings entering the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.