Hulkenberg is in the frame to replace fellow German Mick Schumacher at Haas for F1 2023.

The current Aston Martin reserve driver hasn’t raced in F1 full-time since 2019 but has remained part of the F1 fold.

He drove for Racing Point during 2020 when Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll were forced to sit out due to coronavirus, impressing during his brief outings.

Hulkenberg also got a taste of 2022 machinery when he deputised for Sebastian Vettel at the opening two rounds of this year.

Despite Schumacher’s improved form since the Austrian Grand Prix, Hulkenberg seems to be the favourite to take the seat alongside Kevin Magnussen.

Haas owner Gene Haas hit out at Schumacher for the number of big shunts he’s had this year, stating “he’s wrecked a lot of cars that have cost us a lot of money that we just don’t have”.

Hulkenberg confirmed that talks remain ongoing with the American outfit.

“At the end of the day, it’s not my decision. I’m not making it,” Hulkenberg told Austrian broadcaster ServusTV.

“There are still talks. I am relatively optimistic, but we will have to be patient a little longer.”

Another hint that Hulkenberg is joining Haas for next year is Aston Martin’s decision to sign a new reserve driver - former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

Aston Martin announced the signing of Vandoorne on Tuesday morning, with no mention of Hulkenberg in their press release.

This news also leaves Mercedes without a reserve driver for next year, potentially opening the door for Daniel Ricciardo.