On Wednesday speculation emerged on social media that the Sao Paulo Grand Prix - which is scheduled to take place on 13 November - was at risk of potentially being cancelled.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s victory over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential election led to demonstrations by far-right supporters of Bolsonaro who blocked roads across the country in protest.

F1 cargo was pictured stuck in traffic by supporters blocking roads on Tuesday, while protests also briefly forced Sao Paulo airport to close.

The situation has improved on Wednesday, with Bolsonaro reportedly accepting defeat after nearly two days of silence according to The Guardian.

An F1 spokesperson told Crash.net earlier on Wednesday there was “no truth at all” to the rumours and confirmed the Sao Paulo Grand Prix will take place as planned.

Crash.net understands F1 and governing body the FIA have followed their usual security protocols and are working closely with the promoter and local authorities.

F1 sees no threat to the penultimate race of the season.

Lewis Hamilton spectacularly won last year's Sao Paulo Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen and was made an honorary citizen of Brazil in June.