‘It’s not really a race’ - Why Verstappen is not a fan of the F1 sprint

F1 introduced the experimental format in 2021 and has held three sprint events per season since its debut. After two races at Imola and the Red Bull Ring earlier this year, the 100km Saturday race - which sets the grid for Sunday’s grand prix - is back this weekend at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

From next season, there will be double the amount of sprint events, with six races featuring on the F1 2023 calendar after being voted through by the World Motor Sport Council in September.

But double world champion Verstappen has criticised the format.

“I don’t like it,” the Red Bull driver replied when asked about the increased amount of sprint races in 2023.

“For me, the weekend format [isn’t one that] I enjoy. I don’t mind the one practice and going straight into qualifying - I think it probably is even better for me.

“But there’s no feeling [in the sprint races]. Every time I do these races, it’s about ‘don’t get damage, make sure you stay in the top three’.

“For me, that’s not really a race, because you go into the main race and you know there are way more points available anyway, you just risk a bit more there.

“You do another start, which is exciting, but it’s only really people who are out of position that move forward because only you put a tyre on that just lasts a whole stint and not much happens.”

Verstappen has won three of the five sprint race events to have taken place and is yet to finish outside of the top three. Despite enjoying the most success in the format since it was devised, the Dutchman doesn’t see the point in the concept.

“I don’t understand what the problem is for that, because we’ve had so many exciting races, so you don’t need to add one-third of a race distance,” Verstappen said.

“Everyone is so careful anyway, because if you are fighting for third and you have a little touch and you drop to last, you know your Sunday is going to be tough.

“Probably you won’t risk it, so that’s not really a race.”