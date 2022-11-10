Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had already confirmed the team’s boycott of the UK broadcaster - and its sister channels in Germany and Italy - would be lifted at this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Verstappen and the entire Red Bull team refused to conduct any interviews with Sky Sports F1 at the Mexico City Grand Prix following ‘disrespectful’ coverage towards the two-time world champion.

Pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz’s reference to Lewis Hamilton being “robbed” of last year’s world championship during the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was the source of the boycott, with Red Bull describing the comment as “the straw that broke the camel’s back”.

Last Monday, Sky Sports F1 director, Billy McGinty, visited Red Bull’s Milton Keynes factory to hold ‘clear-the-air talks’, and it is understood that Verstappen will also speak to Sky in private to finally move on from the matter.

When asked about Red Bull’s stance during the Thursday press conference at Interlagos, Verstappen said: “We drew a line under it and move on."