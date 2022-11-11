Hamilton offers rare Verstappen praise: ‘He's done an amazing job’

Verstappen claimed his second successive world title with four races to spare at last month’s Japanese Grand Prix following a truly dominant 2022 campaign.

The 25-year-old Red Bull driver has romped to the world championship with ease, setting a new record for most wins and points scored in a single season in the process, taking 14 victories from 20 races so far.

What's next for Formula 1's Cost Cap? | F1 2022 Video of What&#039;s next for Formula 1&#039;s Cost Cap? | F1 2022

Hamilton, who lost out on last year’s title to Verstappen in controversial circumstances at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix following a fierce season-long battle, credited his rival’s performances.

"I can't say that I've had time to study every aspect of what Max has done this year, but I think he's done an amazing job," Hamilton said on Thursday ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

"He's done everything that he had to do. The team provided him with an amazing car and he's delivered pretty much every weekend.”

The seven-time world champion is yet to win amid a difficult season for Mercedes and was forced to settle for second place behind Verstappen at the last two races in the United States and Mexico City.

"He can be proud of the job that he's done," Hamilton added. "I know what it feels to be in a position like that.

"He's got a chance to win more races, the next two races, so he could take that record that he's now taken even further if we can't stop him, or Ferrari can't stop him.

"There's not really much more to say, he's done a great job.”

Hamilton tells rivals Mercedes “mean business”

Hamilton believes beating Ferrari to second place in the F1 constructors’ championship would show Mercedes “mean business” heading into next season.

Mercedes currently occupy third place in the F1 2022 championship standings, 40 points behind Ferrari, and are looking to close out a challenging campaign on a high note.

“I know how important it is for the team back at the factory in terms of bonuses, especially with energy prices and rising costs in the UK,” Hamilton said.

“It’s skyrocketed, so I know how impactful and important that is for them and I know how hard we have dug deep to catch up, so it would be an amazing feeling if we could.

“Ferrari have had an amazing car most of the year and most likely they will be back at the front this weekend.

“It will be no easy feat to beat them but if we did it would be a pretty amazing comeback and with that narrative it would send them into the winter knowing we mean business.”