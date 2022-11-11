Magnussen takes sensational first F1 pole in Brazil 

Amid ever-changing conditions at Interlagos, Magnussen posted a brilliant lap to move onto provisional pole just before George Russell beached his Mercedes car into the Turn 4 gravel, causing a red flag that suspended the session.

A downpour of heavy rain during the recovery of Russell’s car meant that when the session resumed, conditions were too wet for times to improve, sealing a surprise first pole for Magnussen.

Magnussen's intitial lap was 0.203s faster than world champion Max Verstappen, meaning the Dane will start Saturday's 24-lap sprint race, which will determine the grid for Sunday's main grand prix, from the very front of the field.

Russell took third despite his off, ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris in fourth and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in fifth.

Esteban Ocon was a tenth faster than Alpine teammate Fernando Alonso as he clinched sixth, while Lewis Hamilton was only eighth after a scrappy first run in Q3.

More follow...