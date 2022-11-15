The son of Michael Schumacher will reportedly lose his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg in 2023.

That would leave him without a full-time drive because Haas have the sole remaining spot in the F1 2023 driver line-up.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

A role as a reserve driver with Mercedes remains vacant.

"I make no secret of the fact that the Schumacher family belongs to Mercedes and that we appreciate Mick very much," team principal Toto Wolff said to Bild.

Michael Schumacher was tempted out of his three-year retirement, after amassing seven F1 world championships with Benetton and Ferrari, by Mercedes.

He then drove for Mercedes from 2010-2012 although he was unable to reclaim any of his former glory.

Schumacher was then replaced at Mercedes by Lewis Hamilton who went on to equal his all-time record seven titles.