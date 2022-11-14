Mick Schumacher set to be axed by Haas who sign Nico Hulkenberg

The sole remaining seat in the F1 2023 driver line-up currently belongs to Schumacher but his contract expires at the end of this season and he has been battling for a new deal.

But his efforts were in vain, report Bild in his homeland of Germany, who say that Schumacher’s F1 stay is over.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

Hulkenberg, also German, will step in as his replacement and partner Kevin Magnussen, the report states. He will sign a contract on Tuesday and it will be announced on Wednesday.

Schumacher's exit is reportedly because he "developed too slowly and was too expensive".

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner confirmed at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix that a decision was made but would only be announced before this weekend’s F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

What next for Mick Schumacher?

The son of Michael Schumacher has no options left on the 2023 grid.

But Mercedes need a new reserve and test driver. They have lost Nyck de Vries, who has taken a full-time drive with AlphaTauri.

Daniel Ricciardo, also without a seat next season, is in the mix for a reserve role with Mercedes or Red Bull too.

An outside hope for Schumacher could be with Williams. They expect to bring in Logan Sargeant to partner Alex Albon but the American is still finalising his superlicence points required to take the seat. Any complications could open the door.