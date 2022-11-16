During a feature with Sky Sports, Hamilton was shown footage of his first title win at the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix alongside former Toyota driver, Timo Glock - who is also a pundit for Sky in Germany.

Hamilton claimed his first drivers’ championship in the most dramatic of circumstances, overtaking Glock before the final corner.

His main rival - Felipe Massa - had won the race and was on course to win the title for approximately 30 seconds until Hamilton overtook Glock, who was struggling on his dry tyres as the rain fell.

During the interview with Glock, Hamilton was asked if there were any similarities between the two title finales - in Brazil 2008 and Abu Dhabi 2021.

“No, it was different, it was different because this one wasn't manipulated by anybody,' Hamilton said. “Someone made a decision for that result to be the way it was basically.

“There are similarities in kind of the pain of losing in 2007. For the last 17 seconds losing that championship or the last three laps, I'd lost it basically. And then coming across the line for another 17 seconds or whatever it was beyond, still having lost the championship.

“Similar kind of horrible feeling in your heart and in your spirit. I'm so so grateful for it because it was a real proof that for anybody out there when you are facing adversity, just to never give up, keep pushing, keep chasing, keep going.

“'Miracles do happen. And that was really a miracle moment for me.”

Reflecting further on 2008, Hamilton praised Massa for how he reacted to losing the title on the podium.

“That was such an amazing year for Felipe, and for me, the most impressive part of the whole year was the end, how he stood on the podium with pride and dignity,” Hamilton added.

“And he’s a champion in my eyes you know, it’s for something much bigger than just winning the championship.”