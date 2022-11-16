Since 2018, Drive to Survive has been producing yearly series covering each of the respective F1 seasons.

Its popularity has been responsible for F1’s growth, particularly in the United States and among the younger audience.

Despite its success, it hasn’t been without its critics for its sensationalist style.

Previously, Verstappen has hit out at producers for the way they portray certain storylines.

During 2021, the Dutchman refused to take part in the series, stating: “I understand that it needs to be done to boost the popularity in America. But from my side as a driver, I don’t like being part of it.

“They faked a few rivalries which they don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show.

“I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen.”

In the 2020 series, there was an episode dedicated to the supposed rivalry between McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz which simply didn’t exist.

However, since then, Verstappen has changed his tune.

With his own involvement and approval, Verstappen is happy to be involved on his own terms.

“It’s just good to understand what we both want from each other, right?” Verstappen told GQ. “And I think the interview we did was good, so… I just wanted to keep it real. You know, no fake stuff.

“No overhyped things. Because that’s not how I am. I just want it to be to the point, and my opinion, and how I see things. Of course, we still need to see the end product, but it all sounds good.

“I know it’s important for Formula 1. So we came to an agreement and I’m very happy about that.”