The Red Bull teammates became embroiled in a sudden and dramatic bust-up last week in Brazil which will be under the microscope at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale.

Verstappen, who was sixth in Brazil, was ordered via his team radio to let Perez, who was seventh, overtake him.

What's next for Formula 1's Cost Cap? | F1 2022 Video of What&#039;s next for Formula 1&#039;s Cost Cap? | F1 2022

Red Bull wanted to help Perez’s pursuit of points as he fights to finish second in the F1 standings, behind Verstappen and ahead of Charles Leclerc.

But Verstappen refused and it later emerged that it was payback for an incident earlier this season in qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix, where Perez crashed. Verstappen was cost a better chance to win the race, as a result.

Team principal Christian Horner insisted that the drivers shook hands after the incident in Brazil last weekend but the animosity has now ramped up after the involvement of Verstappen’s mother on Instagram, and the post which she has now deleted.

Verstappen had agreed to help Perez this weekend in Abu Dhabi if needed.