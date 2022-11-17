The younger Schumacher will be without a seat in the F1 2023 driver line-up after Haas confirmed they would replace him with Nico Hulkenberg for next season.

It brings to an end the tumultuous saga of his time at Haas, and the multiple times he has been criticised by team principal Guenther Steiner.

"Of course, this is a disappointment for such a young racing driver," his uncle Ralf Schumacher said to Sky.

"The fact that it took so long made it clear that it would not be quite so easy.

"They obviously approached the matter with different standards. You have to give a driver two or three years.

"We see, for example, Yuki Tsunoda who sits in a supposedly better car and also has difficulties."

Ralf Schumacher was critical of how Steiner managed Mick’s departure: "That's not how you deal with an employee. That's why the result wasn't a big surprise.

"You have to promote such a young driver, you have to hug him from time to time.

"The first year was difficult, now he suddenly had Kevin Magnussen in front of him and was able to learn - and the learning curve was very steep. And that's the only thing that matters for a young driver.”

Ralf hinted at a previous Steiner quote where the team boss said he was “done with rookies”, commenting: “Of course, as a team I can say I don't want a junior rider, but well, then I won't even get them."

"I think it's better to go your separate ways. Because if you follow a common path, you have to have a team that stands behind you."

Mick's last race for Haas will be this weekend's F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

What next for Mick Schumacher?

"I don't think Mick will be gone forever," Ralf said.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff opened the door to a possible role as a reserve driver next season. Mick’s father Michael Schumacher ended his famous career with Mercedes.

"The statement [from Wolff] already shows how to deal with drivers and how to appreciate them," Ralf said.

Ralf said about Hulkenberg, Mick’s replacement at Haas: "He has often proven that he can drive fast. I'm happy for him, he can now prove that he can consistently achieve good results."