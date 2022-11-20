The 21-year-old American finished fifth in the F2 feature race in the Abu Dhabi finale to seal fourth place in the championship standings.

Along with his bonus points for completing FP1 outings for Williams, and for keeping a clean driving record, Sargeant has reached the 40-point requirement to earn a superlicence and therefore qualify to race in F1.

Williams announced in late October that Sargeant would replace Nicholas Latifi and race for the team next season, providing he qualified for a superlicence.

Following the conclusion of the 2022 F2 season, Sargeant’s place on the F1 grid as Alex Albon’s new teammate at Williams is now assured.