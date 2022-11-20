F1 Abu Dhabi test full schedule: Which riders will debut for new teams?
The postseason Abu Dhabi test is on Tuesday November 22, after the season finale F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Cars will return to the track two days after the 2022 season concludes with some drivers featuring for their news teams.
The test is mainly for Pirelli tyres but teams must also utilise a ‘rookie driver’.
Abu Dhabi test full schedule (UK time)
Tuesday November 22 - 5am-2pm
The test in Abu Dhabi will be the first opportunity to see drivers in the cars and colours of the new teams that they will represent next season. The F1 2023 driver line-up has thrown up a fascinating grid with exciting rookies and veterans aiming to return to the front.
Which drivers will debut for new teams?
Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin
Pierre Gasly to Alpine
Oscar Piastri to McLaren
Logan Sargeant to Williams
Nico Hulkenberg to Haas
Which rookie drivers are expected to be used
Frederik Vesti for Mercedes
Robert Shwartzman for Ferrari
Pato O’Ward for McLaren
Felipe Drugovich for Aston Martin
Liam Lawson for Red Bull
Jack Doohan for Alpine
Pietro Fittipaldi for Haas
When does F1 2023 start?
The F1 2023 calendar will include a record-breaking 24 races. The season starts on March 5 2023 in Bahrain.