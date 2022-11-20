F1 Abu Dhabi test full schedule: Which riders will debut for new teams?

Cars will return to the track two days after the 2022 season concludes with some drivers featuring for their news teams.

The test is mainly for Pirelli tyres but teams must also utilise a ‘rookie driver’.

Why was Daniel Ricciardo replaced by Oscar Piastri at McLaren for F1 2023? Video of Why was Daniel Ricciardo replaced by Oscar Piastri at McLaren for F1 2023?

Abu Dhabi test full schedule (UK time)

Tuesday November 22 - 5am-2pm

The test in Abu Dhabi will be the first opportunity to see drivers in the cars and colours of the new teams that they will represent next season. The F1 2023 driver line-up has thrown up a fascinating grid with exciting rookies and veterans aiming to return to the front.

Which drivers will debut for new teams?

Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin

Pierre Gasly to Alpine

Oscar Piastri to McLaren

Logan Sargeant to Williams

Nico Hulkenberg to Haas

Which rookie drivers are expected to be used

Frederik Vesti for Mercedes

Robert Shwartzman for Ferrari

Pato O’Ward for McLaren

Felipe Drugovich for Aston Martin

Liam Lawson for Red Bull

Jack Doohan for Alpine

Pietro Fittipaldi for Haas

When does F1 2023 start?

The F1 2023 calendar will include a record-breaking 24 races. The season starts on March 5 2023 in Bahrain.