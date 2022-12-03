Lewis Hamilton overtaken by Max Verstappen in list of highest-paid F1 drivers in 2022 due to champion’s bonus
Lewis Hamilton is no longer the highest-earning F1 driver because Max Verstappen has overtaken him.
For the first time since 2013 Hamilton is not top of the annual money list.
He earned the biggest pay packet in the list of F1 driver salaries however a total, including bonuses, has resulted in Verstappen becoming the biggest earner of 2022, according to Forbes.
Forbes ranks F1’s highest-paid drivers of 2022
Max Verstappen - Salary: £33.8m ($40.3m) Bonus: £17m ($20.3)
Lewis Hamilton - Salary: £46.5m ($55.4m) Bonus: £0
Fernando Alonso - Salary: £25.4m ($30.3m) Bonus: £0
Sergio Perez - Salary: £8.5m ($10.1m) Bonus: £13.6m ($16.2m)
Charles Leclerc - Salary: £10.2m ($12.2m) Bonus: £9.3m ($11m)
Sebastian Vettel - Salary: £12.7m ($15.1m) Bonus: £1.7m ($2m)
Daniel Ricciardo - Salary: £12.7 ($15.1m) Bonus: £1.7m ($2m)
Carlos Sainz - Salary: £6.8m ($8.1m) Bonus: £6m ($7.1m)
Lando Norris - Salary: £4.2m ($5m) Bonus: £5.1m ($6m)
George Russell - Salary: £2.5m ($3m) Bonus: £5.9m ($7m)
Wait… maybe Hamilton is still the highest-earner!
This Forbes list does not include endorsements earned outside of F1.
“Formula 1 offers few marketing opportunities relative to, say, tennis or the NBA,” Forbes report.
Their report estimates that Hamilton pocketed £6.8m ($8.1m) in endorsements in 2022, and Verstappen earned £1.7m ($2m).
This would bring Hamilton’s overall total to £53.3m ($63.5m), and Verstappen’s to £52.5m ($62.5m)!
Hamilton’s net worth will undoubtedly continue to soar as he invests in more and more projects outside of F1.