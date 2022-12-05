Mattia Binotto has become the latest Ferrari team principal to leave the job, meaning the famous Italian team are looking for a replacement ahead of the F1 2023 season.

They approached Red Bull’s Horner to gauge interest, but were rejected, according to reports.

“My commitment is with the Red Bull team,” he has now told Sky. “I’ve been there since the beginning and we obviously have a close attachment.”

Asked if he was surprised by Binotto’s exit, Horner said: “Not really. It is obviously Ferrari’s choice. I think this will be the sixth team principal that I’ve sat opposite since I’ve been at Red Bull.

“It’s difficult for him. They had a great car. They were competitive.”

Binotto steered Charles Leclerc to second, behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, in the F1 standings. Ferrari were also second, behind Red Bull, in the constructors' championship.

But their year was undermined by a series of strategy errors which cost Leclerc the chance to fight Verstappen even harder.

Leclerc did, however, finish above Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who had his worst-ever F1 finish in sixth.

Horner said about the Mercedes drivers: “Both of those guys had great season. George finishing ahead of Lewis in his first season is an impressive performance. But Lewis is still there.

“You have to assume they will come back fighting next year.

“Ferrari, as well, will be looking to make progress so it will be a tough season next year.”