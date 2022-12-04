Patrick Tambay, ex-Ferrari and McLaren driver, dies aged 73

The Frenchman had been suffering with Parkinson’s disease.

Tambay was a two-time F1 grand prix winner and competed in nine seasons, starting 114 races.

"We are all truly saddened by the news of the passing of Patrick Tambay," posted Ferrari on social media.

"He was one of the true stars of the 80s winning two races with the Scuderia and contributing to winning the Manufacturers' titles in 1982 and 1983."

Tambay drove alongside James Hunt for one season.

He represented Team Surtees, Theodore Racing, McLaren, Ligier, Ferrari, Renault and Team Haas.