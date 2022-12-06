Ferrari driver Leclerc said via social media: “Hello everyone, Charlotte and I have decided to end our relationship and we remain good friends. We have shared so many great moments and she is and always will be a very special person to me. She is amazing and deserves the best, please respect our decision and her privacy at a time like this.”

Sine said: “Charles and I have decided to end our relationship and stay good friends. It’s been three beautiful years together with loads of memories. He is an amazing person and I wish him the best. Please respect our decision and privacy.”

Sine, like Leclerc, is from Monaco. She is aged 22.

Leclerc met her in 2019 - his ex-girlfriend was a friend of Sine’s.

Leclerc finished second in the 2022 F1 standings and his hopes of challenging Max Verstappen for a maiden championship may rest with the new Ferrari team principal.

Mattia Binotto will leave the role and Frederic Vasseur, who gave Leclerc his F1 debut, is rumoured to be the eventual replacement.