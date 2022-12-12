Mattia Binotto’s resignation was accepted, despite taking Ferrari to second in the constructors’ championship and helping Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the F1 standings behind champion Max Verstappen, due to a breakdown in trust with chairman John Elkann.

Alfa Romeo team principal Vasseur, the man who gave Leclerc his F1 debut at Sauber, is expected to take over.

He has bought a new home near Maranello, the Ferrari HQ in Italy, according to Blick.

Peter Sauber, the ex-F1 boss, told Blick about Vasseur’s move: “If you get an offer from Ferrari, then you have to go!

“But if you know the history of Ferrari – back to the company founder Enzo – then you know that the team bosses usually have a short life. With the exception of Jean Todt, who ruled there for over twelve years.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner had also make a withering remark about the frequency with which Ferrari change team principals.

The iconic Italian team have not crowned an F1 drivers’ champion since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.