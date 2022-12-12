Haas hit “significant landmark” with their F1 2023 car

Like in 2021, Haas have been quick to announce this “significant landmark” as they prepare for next year.

All teams are required to pass the FIA's safety and crash tests in order for them to be officially homologated ahead of the new campaign.

The American team announced the news on Twitter: “The chassis and nose for the VF-23 have passed their FIA tests and are officially homologated - a significant landmark in the development of our 2023 car.”

The VF-23 will be Haas’ eighth car having made their F1 debut back in 2016.

After a disappointing campaign in 2021, where they failed to score a single point, Haas pinned their hopes on 2022.

They started the season strongly with Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Things quickly tailed off as they fell down the order as Haas struggled to develop their car.

Mick Schumacher scored a handful of points in the middle of the season but it wasn’t enough for him to save his drive for next year, with Haas opting to sign Nico Hulkenberg alongside Magnussen.

However, their finest moment of the year came at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix as Magnussen claimed a shock maiden pole for the team.

Haas hung onto finish eighth in the constructors’ F1 standings ahead of AlphaTauri - their best finish since 2019.