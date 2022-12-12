“Very straightforward, very honest” - Leclerc backs rumoured new Ferrari boss

Ferrari are looking for a new team principal after Mattia Binotto’s departure was confirmed at the end of November.

Current Alfa Romeo boss Vasseur is the lead candidate to take the job, with the Frenchman working with Leclerc during his time at ART Grand Prix in GP3 and Sauber in F1.

Speaking at the FIA’s Prize Giving Gala in Bologna on Friday, Leclerc pointed out Vasseur's strengths as a team boss.

“Ferrari is a very different team to any other team,” he said. “I can only comment on my experience with Fred, which obviously has been good. I’ve worked with Fred already from the junior categories, where he has believed in me, and we’ve always had a good relationship, but apart from that obviously this shouldn’t influence any of the decisions.

“He has always been very straightforward, very honest. And this is something that I like from Fred.

“Whether it will be him or not, I don’t know. We will see hopefully in the next few months.”

Leclerc once again emphasised that his opinion or preference won’t dictate who Ferrari sign for F1 2023.

“No. And I won’t comment on that,” he added. “And obviously it’s also not my decision. John [Elkann] and Benedetto [Vigna] are going to take the decision.

“We are just trying to focus on our job on the simulator, with the team, in order to have the best race car possible for next year. But the decision will be done by them.”