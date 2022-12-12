Why do Red Bull need to pay the FIA over £5 million for F1 2023?

In accordance with F1’s regulations, each constructor must pay an entry fee to the FIA every season, in conjunction with an amount per point scored.

Effectively, each team must pay the basic entry fee of $617,687 plus $7,411 for each point scored across the 2022 F1 season.

With Red Bull scoring 759 points, they will pay the FIA $6,242,636 (just over £5 million).

The good news is that this fee is exempt from the cost cap.

Ahead of the FIA’s Prize Giving Gala on Friday, team boss Christian Horner joked: “I didn’t realise how much we had to pay the FIA for the points—I got the bill the other day and it was incredible.”

What do the other teams have to pay?

2nd - Ferrari - $4,038,083

3rd - Mercedes $3,797,297

4th - Alpine $1,685,789

5th - McLaren $1,599,353

6th/7th - Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin $957,257

8th - Haas $846,125

9th - AlphaTauri $833,777

10th - Williams $667,079