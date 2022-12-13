Seidl will start in his new role of CEO of the Sauber Group in January 2023, while McLaren have announced that Andrea Stella will be promoted from executive director of racing to team principal with immediate effect.

The move for Seidl is believed to have been orchestrated by Audi, who recently finalised a deal to buy into Sauber and make the team their works F1 entry in 2026.

Seidl replaces Frederic Vasseur, who was officially named as Ferrari’s new team principal on Tuesday.

The German will now work on the appointment of a new team principal, which Sauber says will be "communicated in due course".

Prior to joining McLaren in 2019, Seidl previously spearheaded Porsche’s World Endurance Championship team, as well as working alongside current Audi CEO Markus Duesmann at Sauber under the team’s previous association with BMW in the 2000s.

Seidl is the third team principal to leave his position in 24 hours, with Williams announcing on Monday that Jost Capito will stand down at the end of the year, before Vasseur's exit from Alfa Romeo was made official.