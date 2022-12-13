Vasseur will join from Alfa Romeo to replace Mattia Binotto, and is tasked with delivering Ferrari’s first drivers’ champion since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

Vasseur, who gave Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc his F1 debut in 2018 with Sauber, was first approached about his interest in the new job in June, according to Formula Uno in Italy.

Vasseur knew he would not be in Sauber’s long-term plans once the purchase of the team by Audi was complete.

By the Hungarian Grand Prix in July, Ferrari and Vasseur were in more advanced talks, the report says.

All the while, Binotto toiled with the team’s many strategy errors and saw Red Bull win the constructors’ championship and Max Verstappen the drivers’ championship.

Vasseur refused to deny rumours he would move to Ferrari at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Binotto, by this point, knew what the future inevitably held and chose to resign.

But at this point, the report says, Ferrari chairman John Elkann made a “last desperate attempt” to lure a more high-profile name as his new team principal.

A former big-name at Mercedes was reportedly approached but rejected the job.

Ross Brawn was the identity of Elkann’s high-profile choice, La Stampa reported.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was also approached but also rejected Ferrari, Racing365 reported.

Vasseur, who has now been confirmed as Ferrari’s team principal and general manager, is a “corporate” figure who has the trust of Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, Formula Uno report.

Crucially he also has backing from Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis which Ferrari chairman Elkann also has shares in.