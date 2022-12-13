Nicolas Hamilton, 30, has cerebral palsy and races in the British Touring Car Championships with a modified car.

He has now made history with a taste of what his brother experiences in a Mercedes F1 car.

“Earlier this year Nicolas and I asked my team if we could make this day happen and here we are,” Lewis Hamilton said.

“Time in the sim is incredibly rare, and not something that is accessible for someone like my brother.

“It took custom modifications to the seat, steering wheel and pedals to make this possible. He spent the whole day in it, and is the first disabled person to ever do so.

“He’s always been a fighter and seeing him have this day is an honour. The smile you see here never left his face.

“Can’t wait to share more of this special day, thank you Mercedes for the time and work put in to make this possible and make my brother’s dream come true.”